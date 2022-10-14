CAPON BRIDGE — Multiple structure fires in Hampshire County kept first responders busy late Thursday night into Friday morning.
The 4 fires were all either along or close to Route 50, resulting in 50’s road closure early Friday morning as first responders battled the blazes. Hampshire County Schools announced a 2-hour delay because of the closure, and the road has since been reopened.
There were 2 fires in Capon Bridge Thursday night, a barn fire on Park Valley Lane and a fully involved fire leveling the historic Hook’s Tavern on Smokey Hollow Road just east of town. Also ablaze last night was a structure in Hanging Rock and a trailer fire on Cooper Mountain.
The 4 fires are currently being investigated as “suspicious fires” by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Nathan Sions, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has also been notified.
All of the structures that burned were abandoned, and no one was hurt.
Because the fires are currently under investigation, the sheriff didn’t comment on any potential causes or connections to past fires in the area.
“That’s what we’re investigating this morning,” he said Friday morning, adding that it was still to early in the investigation to make further comment.
He also took a moment to praise Hampshire County first responders.
“I really just want to comment the firefighters for the job they did,” Sions said. “They had a really bumping night. People need to take time to commend them for what they do.”
See Wednesday’s Review for updates, photos and additional information.
