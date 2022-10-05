ROMNEY — The County Commission agenda for last Tuesday’s meeting was a short one, with the headlining item being a new job posting for Hampshire County Parks and Recreation.
Greg Rinker and Larry See with Parks and Rec appeared in front of the trio of commissioners at the meeting, seeking permission to advertise a new opening for an Assistant Director position.
Commissioner Bob Hott said it “just makes him feel good” that the organization is expanding.
“We put trust in one another,” he said. “You guys have really come a long way.”
Also at last week’s meeting, Commission President Brian Eglinger recalled that in August, Emergency Services Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm had approached the trio concerning a grant application from the American Recovery Plan (ARP) funds for LUCAS devices, LifePak-15s and AEDs for county and volunteer ambulance services.
The commissioners authorized that the money – tallying up at $192,794 – will go toward providing both volunteer and county services with these life-saving devices.
“Yeah, that stuff’s not cheap,” Eglinger said.
Last Tuesday, the commissioners also approved Alanna McGuinn to be appointed to the Historic Landmarks Commission.
That meeting was the last evening County Commission meeting of the year, County Clerk Eric Strite said. The Commission set the meeting schedule in January.
County Commission meetings are public, and 2 attendees used their own devices to livestream last week’s meeting. Commissioner Dave Cannon thanked them for livestreaming, and added that the Commission was “working on securing their own equipment” to do it themselves, adding that recording the meetings is the public’s right.
