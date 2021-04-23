Work starts next Tuesday (weather permitting) on repaving Route 220 between Rada Road and U.S. 50.
The division of Highways said drivers can expect “significant” delays in the work zone between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the work is done.
Contractor Belt Paving estimates the project to be completed in 12 days.
Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route if possible.
