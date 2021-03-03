CHARLESTON — An interactive online map of all 2021 roadwork projects across West Virginia is now available.
“This is our 3rd year of doing a statewide map like this and, in each of the previous two years, we've broken the all-time state record for road maintenance,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We provide this online tool for West Virginians to use so we can be transparent about where we’re working and also so residents can see just how many projects are going on all the time, in every county across the state.”
The map allows users to search for any address or zoom in on any area of the state to view the types of work that are upcoming, underway or have already been completed.
The map includes several tabs that allow users to search for paving projects, core maintenance projects, Roads To Prosperity projects, bridge projects, slip repair projects, and slide repair projects. Users can also view a breakdown of maintenance data by county, by Division of Highways district, or statewide.
Individual roads and other project areas on the map are color-coded to show their stages of completion. By clicking on a project, users will find more detailed information about that project, including estimated start and completion dates, scope of work, and more. The map is updated every two weeks.
The map homepage also includes an instructional video, demonstrating how to use the map.
Since Gov. Justice directed WVDOT leaders to make maintaining secondary roads the organization’s top priority in March 2019, Highways crews have completed nearly 70,000 miles-worth of roadwork, including paving, patching, ditching, stabilization, and more.
“Our entire team at the Department of Transportation — from the crews fixing our roads every day, to the staff members responsible for putting together this map, and many others — continue to raise the bar year after year,” Justice said. “We still have a lot more work to do and many more roads to fix, but I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past couple of years.”
“As we work to implement Gov. Justice’s vision for West Virginia roads, I have been adamant that we communicate constantly with the public,” said WVDOT Secretary Byrd White. “This map allows any citizen to see road projects occurring in their areas of the state from the convenience of any computer or smartphone.”
“This is the third year in a row we have released a detailed, interactive project map,” said WVDOT Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “The Division of Highways is committed to being transparent on the hard work our teams are putting in all across the state.”
For more information on roadwork or to learn more about the WVDOT, visit transportation.wv.gov.
