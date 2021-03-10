The battle against Covid-19 got all sorts of good news over the last week.
• Hampshire County improved to Yellow Status on the state’s 5-color tracking map — the best it has been since Thanksgiving.
• Gov. Jim Justice expanded vaccinations to include anyone 50 or older, or 16 and older with a medical condition, as vaccine supplies continue to grow.
• The Centers for Disease Control lifted some restrictions on people who are vaccinated, including visiting with each other maskless.
“We’re going to move more aggressively to try to get more people vaccinated and widen the scope of our vaccination efforts,” Justice said last Thursday, “because, at the end of the day, we’re going to start having more vaccines available to us and we want to just keep pushing them out.”
West Virginia is nearing 600,000 total doses administered, about a 3rd of the state’s population.
Hampshire County has seen 5,278 doses administered, about 22 percent of the people here. Some 465 people were vaccinated last Thursday in another of the Health Department’s clinics at Hope Christian Church Augusta.
Hampshire’s status improved to Yellow after having only 7 new cases of the virus over the 6 days ending Monday.
That brought the positivity rate down to 3.75 percent while the infection rate — cases per 100,000 population — remained in Gold range.
The Health Department said that as of Monday night, only 15 cases were active in Hampshire County and 2 of those were hospitalized.
Over the course of the yearlong pandemic, 1,591 people here have tested positive for coronavirus and 28 have died.
The qualifying medical conditions for those under 50 to receive the vaccine include Down syndrome, intellectual and developmental disabilities, congenital or acquired disease, organ or bone marrow transplant, obesity (a body mass index greater than 35), sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis and pregnancy.
In addition, caretakers for the developmentally delayed or people with congenital or acquired disease are eligible.
Also, all school employees over age 40 are eligible.
The CDC’s guidance says those who have received a full course of Covid-19 vaccine may get together with others who are fully vaccinated in small groups inside their homes without masks or physical distancing. They can visit with unvaccinated people from 1 other household who are at low risk for severe disease.
The guidelines say fully vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test if they’ve been exposed, unless they’re showing symptoms. They should still monitor for symptoms for 14 days even if they're not in quarantine.
Vaccinated people should still wear a mask and social distance in public settings and avoid bigger gatherings.
