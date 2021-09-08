$20,000 tax exemption
Editor:
Make sure you get your $20,000 tax exemption from the assessed value of your home. I was given wrong information from the assessor’s office in Romney, I was told I was not eligible.....I am.
If you have lived in West Virginia for two or more consecutive years prior to this tax year, you receive $20,000 exemption from your home value.
You must be 65 years or older, or .... if you are certified as being totally and permanently disabled, you can receive this exemption.
Pick application up at the tax office
You must make application between July 1 and December 1.
Nancy Smith Merritt, Romney
