Friends of the Cacapon are staging a “wacky” contest to clean up the river.
“Trash Your Canoe” runs June 5-13. Organizers are asking river lovers to pick up trash along their section of the river and post a photo of the trash haul on Facebook.
The top 3 vote-getters win $50 gift certificates to a local businesses.
Drop-off locations for the gathered trash are yet to be posted. The Department of Environmental Protection is assisting the program.
The Hampshire Center Auxiliary will hold its next meeting at 11 a.m. June 3 at the Main Street Grill. For more information, call Pam Eversole-Kizer at 540-409-6136.
Lotus Recovery Centers has purchased the old Bath High School in downtown Berkeley Springs and will perform a $3 million renovation to the building, converting it into a residential substance-use treatment center.
“This wonderful group – Lotus – what they’re doing and how they’re stepping up with this announcement today is really special,” Gov. Jim Justice said last Friday. “I am so proud of the work they’re doing.”
The 3-story, 30,000-square-foot building will house nearly 100 patients for 30- to 60-day stays and provide them with all levels of care; including detox and stabilization services.
Lotus will hire for 60 positions with an average salary of $55,000, and the required construction will bring additional jobs to the
