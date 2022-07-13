ROMNEY — Olivia Nichols, a Romney teen, won the T-shirt logo design contest for the WV Peach Festival with her vibrant, creative sketch.
This year marks the start of an annual contest that will challenge the creative minds of students in designing a peach and WV-themed T-shirt, said festival organizer Barbie Hillenbrand.
The WV Peach Festival’s board of directors makes the pick in the best designs, with kids aged 5 to 18 allowed to enter the competition.
Lisa Harris, one of the festival’s planners, commented that she looks for creativity and the potential for sales in the design that would find its way back to the community.
The proceeds of the T-shirt will help cover the cost of activities taking place in the Kids Zone at the WV Peach Festival on the 1st weekend of August, such as games, a puppet show, face painting and more.
Nichols, 13, may have won the design and a $25 gift card to Dairy Queen, but all contestants received free ice cream cones and the top 10 contestants won a free medium-sized blizzard, so really, everyone was a winner.
“Thanks to our sponsors, grants and things like the T-shirt sales, the WV Peach Festival can continue to go on,” Hillenbrand said.
