ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority discussed progress on several projects at last week’s board meeting, including the exchange of the old hospital site for school properties owned by the Board of Education, as well as the industrial access road being constructed in the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
Executive Director Eileen Johnson said she was continuing to deal with the impact of COVID-19 on state agencies as well as local projects, and urged members to keep abreast of new developments, given the current spike in cases.
State agency meetings are being delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, and Johnson said personal contacts are proving necessary to get Hampshire County items on an agenda when action is needed.
Johnson has learned of another potential source for funding the demolition of the old hospital building – $1.5 million set aside specifically for demolition in the state’s Community Development Block Grants.
She pointed out there will be a lot of competition for the grant funds, since demolition funding is hard to come by, and said “we have a lot to do” to meet the deadline for applications.
At the time of the meeting on Nov. 18 she was not sure which entity should be named in the application – the county or the town of Romney, but she hoped to get that clarified shortly.
The Board of Education is still working on the deed for the properties they will exchange with the development authority to acquire the hospital site, according to what Johnson had been told by school superintendent Jeff Pancione.
She added that the deed for transferring the property next to the old hospital building leased by the Romney Rescue Squad has been completed and recorded.
She expects the authority and the school board to be able to go ahead with their exchange of properties in December.
Johnson is also moving forward with obtaining demolition funding from the state Brownfields revolving loan program. A statement from the State Historic Preservation Office is required, for which Dan Ferrell of the Thrasher Group has offered assistance from environmental scientists on Thrasher’s staff.
Ferrell reported work on the industrial access road for the Capon Bridge Technology Park was moving forward, and Development Authority Board President Greg Bohrer encouraged board members to stop by and take a look.
Cost increases in labor and materials due to COVID-19 have caused the industrial access road project to run over budget, leaving inadequate funds for the installation of utilities. Thrasher has been working on cutting costs and will talk with the state development office about funding to help with expenses.
Johnson reported she had appeared before the County Commission to give them a heads-up on the budget shortfall, and could go back and ask for help if necessary.
The board approved an extension of the SJ Morse company’s due diligence period for expansion into the Capon Bridge Technology Park to June 30, noting that utilities had not yet been extended to the site.
Bohrer noted that the board’s December meeting would normally be their annual dinner, but due to COVID-19, the dinner will be postponed. The board will meet Dec. 16 in their usual location in Taggart Hall.
