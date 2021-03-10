ROMNEY — Departmental budget requests for the 2021-2022 fiscal year took up most of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, though the meeting began with a decision to dedicate the county animal control building to recently retired animal control officer Col. David Gee.
Sheriff Nathan Sions presented the request to name the county’s animal control building for Col. Gee, noting that Gee had served over 22 years as the county’s chief animal control officer, after serving 28 years in the Marines protecting our country.
“Before he took over, we’d come to February or March and we’d be out of money,” said county treasurer Peggy Largent, noting that once Col. Gee took the job, people started paying fines.
Commission President Brian Eglinger said Col. Gee told him that he was the only retired colonel in the entire country to be serving as a chief animal control officer, and pointed out Col. Gee could just have taken his retirement pay, but instead chose to serve the public.
The commissioners unanimously agreed to name the building for Gee, and asked Sions to schedule a brief ceremony.
Budget requests then presented to the commission came from county departments with one exception — continuation of the $2,500 in support given to Capon Bridge’s Founder’s Day Festival each year, along with help with added insurance costs.
Peggy and Len McMaster presented the request, saying a planning committee has already begun meeting and has scheduled the festival on the last weekend in September.
None of the county departments requested much of an increase over last year, though many requested small cost-of-living increases in salaries for county workers who had received no increases last year.
Largent reported that the county’s health insurance costs will not increase, adding that she has not heard anything about increases in pension costs or in the $48.25-a-day fee the county currently pays for each of its prisoners held in regional jail.
She expressed concern about changes in taxation discussed by the State Legislature, since the county already charges the maximum property tax rate allowed and cannot raise taxes further.
Should the Legislature decide to do away with the personal property tax, Largent said, “There is nothing we can do to make up the difference. The county will be in trouble.”
The County Commission will continue to review departmental budget requests, and will develop an itemized proposed budget for county government by March 28.
The proposed budget must be submitted to the state auditor by that date, and the auditor then reports back to the commission, giving approval or conditional approval of the budget by April 20, the 3rd Tuesday of the month.
On April 20 the commission will give its final approval to the budget and to property tax rates for fiscal year 2021-2022, which begins July 1.
Tuesday’s meeting ended with an executive session to discuss “contractual matters” with attorney Richard Gay, who will handle legal actions when the county takes people to court to collect delinquent ambulance fees.
The commission agreed back in October to use the courts to collect from property owners who had unpaid ambulance fees.
At that point, Eglinger reported 12 percent of the fees billed in 2019 remained unpaid, and though the rate of collection has improved somewhat, 10 percent of the 2019 fees were reported still unpaid as of this January.
