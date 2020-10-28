SUNRISE SUMMIT — E.A. Hawse Health Center opened 2 new school-based health service sites on Sunrise Summit this month, expanding their resources for students and staff in Hampshire County.
Clinics are up and running at Romney Middle School and Hampshire High School as of last week, and Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante said these clinics have been on Hampshire’s horizon for years.
“E.A. Hawse has been in clinics in Grant and Hardy for 20 years,” said Head School Nurse Rhonda Dante. “It’s something I’ve wanted to get started in the county for a while.”
At Romney Middle School, the clinic is open from 8-10 a.m., and at the high school, it’s open from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Kelli Eglinger, PA-C, is staffing Hampshire County Schools and has been a certified physician assistant for 25 years.
“Once they are running smoothly, and as the need arises, the hours may be increased and expanded across the county to all schools,” Eglinger explained. “The school-based clinic is available to all students and Hampshire County Board of Education employees.”
While the RMS and HHS clinics are taking patients now, Dante said there might be plans further down the line to expand into the eastern side of the county as well.
“We do want to expand to Capon Bridge Middle School in the future,” she commented, “but right now we’re only offering 2 hours a day at RMS and HHS, and we will plan to expand as the need arises.”
These clinics, Dante explained, provide medical services to both students and school staff, and at the middle school, the clinic offers counseling and mental health services as well.
Eglinger explained that the clinics offer services for both chronic and acute health problems. Examples of chronic issues might be high blood pressure management, diabetes, asthma, high cholesterol, etc., and a few examples of acute issues could be sore throat, coughs, sprains, ear pain, etc.
The clinics will also offer vaccines, treatments of skin lesions and more. If a patient is a student, contact will be made with their parents.
“The clinics are pretty amazing,” Dante said.
These clinics can also call prescriptions in to the pharmacy of the patient’s choice, something that a regular school nurse wouldn’t be able to do.
“The purpose is to provide both students and teachers, as needs arise, primary care clinics,” Dante explained. “The clinic offers sports physicals, yearly well-visits, but if a child is ill, they’re recommended not to come to school.”
Permission and insurance forms have been sent to all students at RMS and HHS in the event that a student needs to be seen while at school. Parents are encouraged to complete the forms and return them to the school. Copies of these forms can be picked up in the school office.
“A call ahead to the school would be helpful,” Eglinger noted, “to avoid having persons with a fever waiting in the public spaces of the school.”
Eglinger added that the clinics are staffed with certified physician assistants, nurse practitioners and certified medical assistants. If a student has a fever, they are encouraged not to come to school, but may be brought to the clinic by a parent for evaluation and treatment while the clinics are open.
