The annual Veterans Appreciation Day and Freedom Ride will take place on Saturday as scheduled.
Organizers said the governor's office has given the green light for the proceedings.
Registration for the Freedom Ride begins at 8:30 a.m. at Romney Cycles with the ride through the Highlands starting at 10.
Veterans Appreciation Day runs from noon to 6 at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall grounds. It will include live entertainment, food, vendors and the arrival of the Freedom Ride.
* * *
Two Hampshire County residents were indicted by a Mineral County Grand Jury last week.
In all, Mineral County indicted 30 people, about half on drug-related charges.
The Hampshire indictees are Bobbi Renee Landis of Shanks, charged with a 3rd offense of driving while revoked for DUI, and Tyler Scott Harris of Romney on grand larceny.
* * *
The chicken statue on the campus of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is getting a fresh look. Pilgrim’s Pride has agreed to sponsor local artist Kelson Thorne to paint Henrietta. He started Saturday and is expected to finish this week.
* * *
A woman who works at the Burlington United Methodist Children’s Home was reportedly stabbed Monday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies in Mineral County responded to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser shortly after 8 a.m.
* * *
Apple butter will be cooked at Fairview Lutheran Church Sept. 19 and they’re taking orders.
The church is just over the state line east of Capon Bridge off U.S. 50. Place an order by calling 540-336-2561. Pints and quarts will be available.
* * *
