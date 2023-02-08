Sheriff points to lax border security as OD numbers remain consistent
There have been four overdoses since the beginning of February, and unfortunately, those numbers have become part of the routine for Hampshire County law enforcement.
Fentanyl is the hardest hitter here – by far.
“We are routinely responding to overdoses. It’s a routine thing, unfortunately,” said Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions. “Not all of them, but the majority are tied to fentanyl.”
He added that they responded to a couple overdoses in the past week where fentanyl wasn’t suspected to have been involved, but for the most part, ODs here are related to the deadly drug, which is produced in Mexico and distributed across the border.
Upwards of 90 percent of the powdery substances they see in Hampshire County are either fentanyl or products laced with fentanyl, Sions added.
Patrol deputies play a critical role in responding the ODs and the consequent investigation that occurs after an individual overdoses. They’re dispatched to any overdose, Sions said – either fatal or nonfatal – and they collaborate with the drug taskforce, as well.
Not to mention, they’re the boots on the ground.
“If we get reports of where drug activities seem to be taking place, they patrol those areas, make traffic stops,” Sions said. “The taskforce and our patrol are constantly working together, sharing information on drug activity.”
Sometimes, a post on Facebook will be shared and reshared about potential “bad batches” of a drug in the area, cautioning people to be on high alert, but Sions said that these warnings should be taken “at face value.”
It’s hard for law enforcement to determine “bad” drugs, he said, since none are “good.”
“The way a drug affects one person may be different from how it affects another,” he clarified.
While there isn’t necessarily an uptick of overdoses in this area, they are a consistent part of the routine. One of the reasons why, Sions said, is a big-picture issue: lack of border security.
“I can’t stress the importance enough. We need our border security between Mexico,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer. It’s just killing our people.”
During a media briefing in January, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld explained that since fentanyl can now be made synthetically ¬– rather than produced by growing poppy plants, making heroin and manufacturing fentanyl that way – the amounts being distributed across the border are unlimited.
“(It) is a frightening thing to say, and a frightening thing to hear,” Ihlenfeld said last month. “The potency of the drug that is being sold now is greater than anything we’ve ever seen. The number of deaths being caused by fentanyl is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”
