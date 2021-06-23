ROMNEY — Occupants for space opening up at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind could include use by WVU.
Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson and Hampshire County Commissioner Dave Cannon told the development authority board at last week’s June meeting about the opportunities afforded by changes at WVSDB resulting from the recent state review, results of which have not yet been released to the public.
Cannon reported the campus will be opening up more to the public, and space will be vacated that could be put to other uses. Buildings that will become available include the administration building that once housed the schools’ superintendent and family.
It has been suggested the building could be used as a museum, and Cannon noted another might be used for a childcare center.
In all, he said one 31,000-square-foot building and one 26,000-square-foot building will be available, along with some smaller ones. One of the buildings has an auditorium and stage.
Cannon suggested teaming up with universities to make use of the space, noting that WVU is interested and Eastern already offers courses off campus. Johnson reported Marshall University is interested as well as WVU.
Johnson said WVU is seeking to increase enrollment, and she pointed out the whole of WVU-Parkersburg could fit on the WVSDB campus. A facility like that would be a “phenomenal” asset, she added.
Jim Linsenmeyer from the West Virginia Development Office suggested using some of the space for a center for the development of entrepreneurship.
