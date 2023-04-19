CAPON SPRINGS — Capon Springs and Farms is gearing up to start its 91st anniversary season.
They’ll be holding their annual open house on Sunday, April 30 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., opening up the entire resort grounds and trails to the community to enjoy for the day – including the famed Capon pool.
There’s a bonus, for those who are seeking a little more fun: a $45 FlingGolf and lunch package (which you must reserve by April 26), which includes a clinic for the unique sport led by the top U.S. male and female pros. That starts at 9:30 a.m., and an hour later is the “FlingGolf Foursome 9-Hole Scramble,” which is open to everyone – even first time flingers.
Lunch follows at 12:30 – an all-you-can-eat, family-style meal in the resort’s dining room.
With a little advance notice, the day spa, escape room and golf at the resort can be reserved during the entire April 28-30 weekend.
During the weekend of the 28th, Friday and Saturday can be booked for an all-inclusive, $145 per person rate based on double occupancy – a 36 percent off discount off regular weekend rates. The rate covers board and lodging, three daily meals, resort facilities and taxes and tips.
Golf, spa, escape room experiences are all extra. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.