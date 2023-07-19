CHARLESTON — Governor Jim Justice recently announced the appointment of Brian Cunningham as Director of the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA).
Cunningham grew up in Ivydale, West Virginia, and attended Clay County High School. After receiving his BA from WVU, Brian moved to Charleston and embarked on a seven-year journey working with community health centers while directing several health-related, non-profit entities.
