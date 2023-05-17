SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Food Pantry volunteers welcome county residents to the pantry’s grand opening on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This family event will offer drinks and snacks and celebrate the years-long effort and dedication to the pantry’s new building next to the Springfield Assembly of God church.

The food pantry, which the church has housed since its inception in 2016, has outgrown its space.

