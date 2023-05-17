SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Food Pantry volunteers welcome county residents to the pantry’s grand opening on May 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This family event will offer drinks and snacks and celebrate the years-long effort and dedication to the pantry’s new building next to the Springfield Assembly of God church.
The food pantry, which the church has housed since its inception in 2016, has outgrown its space.
“After four to five years, we realized it was just not adequate storage space nor room to operate, Springfield’s food pantry director Barbara Sheetz said.
After that realization, Sheetz and her volunteers campaigned for a new pre-fabricated building.
“We prayed about it and asked God to provide the funds, and he did,” she said about the money that flowed in from supporters after hearing about their goals.
“It was almost a miracle,” Sheetz remarked about the generosity.
Sheetz’s husband, Earl, has been working on the building’s inside, such as wiring and installing a heating system.
“He’s elderly, so it’s taken a while to get in the building, but we are just about there,” she said.
She explained that lugging around food and various other items due to limited space would no longer be an issue with the new 200-square-foot building. The building will make things “more efficient” and serve the community “much much better.”
Sheetz explained that when the church had an event, everything had to be moved to two small rooms; setting up and tearing down everything was a lot of work for her volunteers, but now things will stay in their designated spots.
The opening will honor those who have helped the Springfield Pantry through its journey, such as Tom Simpson from Knobley Mountain Auctions and the Hampshire County Community Foundation.
Sheetz observed her group of 12 volunteers as “really dedicated.” She noted that she has, fortunately, not had any trouble with getting volunteer help.
Even with the help the pantry receives, it still needs a few freezers. Three of the five that they have were donated and are very old.
The pantry sees 150 to 250 families monthly, including seniors, and serves Springfield, Greenspring and Levels areas. They receive most of their food from Mountaineer Food Bank, order what they need and receive donations from people and various churches.
“We have seen an increase in the amount of people, especially large families, coming in,” Sheetz pointed out about the aftereffects of rising food prices – but the community is happy to help with things like fresh eggs from nearby neighbors.
The Springfield Food Pantry will be open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
