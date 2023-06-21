SPRINGFIELD — Two Springfield-Green Spring Elementary classes claimed first and second-place titles in the West Virginia Spring 2023 Stock Market Game competition.

Fourth-grade teacher Laura Harrison and fifth-grade teacher Brittany Cunningham joined forces – and kids – to claim state titles. The first-place winners were fourth-grader Evan Burkett and fifth-grader Branson Frye. The second-place winners were fourth-grader Kaylee Bidinger and fifth-grader Brett Ritz.

