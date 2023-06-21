SPRINGFIELD — Two Springfield-Green Spring Elementary classes claimed first and second-place titles in the West Virginia Spring 2023 Stock Market Game competition.
Fourth-grade teacher Laura Harrison and fifth-grade teacher Brittany Cunningham joined forces – and kids – to claim state titles. The first-place winners were fourth-grader Evan Burkett and fifth-grader Branson Frye. The second-place winners were fourth-grader Kaylee Bidinger and fifth-grader Brett Ritz.
There were only two winners for the elementary, middle and high school categories, and no other school claimed both titles in one category like Hampshire County.
Students participating in SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) Foundation’s Stock Market Game learn first-hand the value of long-term investing.
Using SIFMA’s free online program, teachers use training videos to boost students’ math, economics and personal finance knowledge while instilling essential skills for financially independent futures.
Harrison said the school started the game in late January, which ran through April. Midway through, most of the teams were losing money, so they used that situation to learn about how the market is affected by world events. They then began advertising and creating hype about products.
“Students kept journals about their stocks and would make predictions about how an event in the news would affect the markets,” Harrison said.
The winners received a medal, t-shirt, hat and computer fan.
Harrison said the fourth graders will participate again in the following school season.
“They’ll be able to mentor the new fourth graders as they compete again,” she pointed out.
“I would love to see more local schools participate… I highly recommend it to any fourth to 12th-grade teacher looking for meaningful and engaging real-world experience for their students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.