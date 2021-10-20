Oct. 13: Tabitha Marie Watson, 33, of Dryfork was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant out of Frederick Co. Va., for possession of meth and failure to appear.
Oct. 13: Randall Craig Westfall, 61, of Paw Paw was arrested for Driving Revoked DUI- 4th and Possession of meth.
Oct. 13: Marshall Lee Wratchford, 26, of Moorefield was arrested on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.
Oct. 14: Darl Welton Shipe III, 37, of Baker was arrested for Receiving and/or Transferring Stolen Property.
Oct. 14: Benjamin Wade Conard, 32, of Augusta was arrested for Destruction of Property, Trespassing, and Possession of meth.
Oct. 14: Jessica Kay Brown, 27, of Augusta was arrested for Destruction of Property, Trespassing, and Possession of meth.
Oct. 15: Carl Adam Jaeger III, 51, of Springfield was arrested for DUI-Drug.
Oct. 15: Clarence Theodore Riggleman, 38, of Slanesville was arrested for Prohibited Person Possession of Firearm (Misdemeanor).
Oct. 16: Felicia Renee Tarantino, 25, of Romney was arrested for Possession of CDS (Fentanyl).
Oct. 11-17
