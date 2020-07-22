CAPON BRIDGE — The resignation of town recorder Josie Bauknecht at the July 15 Capon Bridge Town Council meeting has left the town with a vacancy that will not be filled by the municipal election currently underway.
The council met in the pavilion on the firehouse grounds to accommodate a large number of people planning to attend, including a delegation from the town library asking for financial help.
Library board member Shirley Davy asked the town council to help with the library’s water bill, since the failure of the library levy has left the library cutting back every way it can without cutting services.
The library normally pays $68 a month for water, and Acting Mayor Turner said she would have to check to make sure forgiving the water bill would not violate PSC regulations, but since the town owns the library, she thought they could do this.
Davy reported that over 60 children had signed up for the library’s virtual summer reading program that began last week, and she and Director Nancy Meade pointed out some of the other advantages the library offers the community.
They said that if the library levy does not pass in November, the library must close.
Up until Bauknecht resigned, the election promised to fill every vacant office, with Acting Mayor Laura Turner running for mayor, Bauknecht running for recorder, and Chris Turner and Tom Hinkle running for 2 seats on the town council. (Both Bauknecht and Hinkle filed as write-in candidates.)
Bauknecht was appointed town recorder in March to fill the position formerly held by Laura Turner, and said last week that she would have liked to continue to serve. However, she has enrolled in fall classes that conflict with Tuesday night council meetings.
The polls opened for early voting in Capon Bridge last week, with voters able to cast votes at Town Hall on Whitaker Lane between 9 and 5 through this Saturday, July 25.
Election Day is Tuesday, July 28.
In other business, it was noted that the 1-percent town sales tax is now in effect, and will be charged on purchases made in town businesses or delivered to town addresses. The program is administered by the state and money collected along with other state taxes.
Construction can now begin on the town sewer upgrade, since 14 of the 15 easement agreements needed to bring sewer lines across Bear Garden Mountain from the Capon Bridge Technology Park have been signed. Construction could not begin until 80 percent of the easement agreements were in place.
Turner reported a hearing had been held July 6 on the McDonald-Brinker case that asks that the town be held in contempt for its failure to act on construction of a bridge on Duff Lane. Another hearing will be held July 31.
Waterview Estates Homeowners Association President Tim Jones asked that the town consider a road maintenance program to patch local streets before they require major repairs. He was told the town has set up a street committee for this, though the committee has not yet met.
Jones also praised Police Chief Miles Spence for his help deterring non-residents from parking in subdivision roundabouts for what was suspected to be illegal drug use. Turner added that she had heard from people pleased with the visibility of police in their neighborhoods.
Capon Bridge Revitalization Group member Jimi Dennison announced that the Thrasher Group was selected as a contractor to develop an engineering design for Capon School Street, and would hold a public meeting and do a survey in the fall.
Local resident Jason Strosnider raised questions about the boat ramp that the Department of Natural Resources plans to construct off Christian Church Road, and was told by the council that he should contact the DNR, since the town has not been consulted about the project.
Town Clerk Penny Feather reported that she had obtained funding for police salaries under the CARES Act that was helping compensate for the loss of income to the town when restaurants and other establishments shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.