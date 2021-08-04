A 4th wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across the country and Hampshire County is right in the path.
Cases are rising, although the Delta variant hasn’t really reared its ugly head here yet.
One case of the Delta variant was confirmed here a few weeks ago, Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins said, but none since then.
“I’m sure it’s circulating in the community,” she said.
The one sure protection against the virus — vaccination — continues to lag in the county.
As of Tuesday, the state was reporting just 40.5% of Hampshire County residents age 12 and older have been at least partially vaccinated against Covid-19.
Only 37.3% are fully vaccinated, but that might be in for a change.
“Our calls have picked up in the last week with people wanting to get their initial vaccine,” Wilkins said Monday. “We haven’t seen that in a while; that’s good to see.”
By comparison, the Centers for Disease Control just announced Monday that the nation had hit the 70% for initial immunizations.
The Biden administration’s goal of vaccinating 165 million Americans by July 4 is still about 8 million short a month later.
Wilkins’ department is planning 3 vaccination clinics later this month — next Tuesday (Aug. 10) and Aug. 19 and 31.
Anyone wanting the Pfizer vaccine must call the department at 304-496-9640 to register in advance.
The Health Department was reporting 7 new cases here in the last week, but only 2 were active Tuesday and neither was hospitalized.
That may sound low, but 2 weeks ago Hampshire made it through 7 days without a new case of the disease being reported.
Testing remains low in the county. About 22 people a day are being tested.
Wilkins reminded that the Health Department has a provider in her agency’s parking lot every Thursday for saliva testing, which is a quick-response procedure.
Walk-in testing and vaccinations are available at the Health Department during normal business hours. o
