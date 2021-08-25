ROMNEY — The face of justice is now a little bit different in the 22nd Circuit Court.
Judges Charles Carl and Carter Williams have swapped duties after 4-plus years.
In Hampshire County, Williams is now presiding over adult criminal proceedings and all juvenile cases, from abuse and neglect to juvenile crimes, called “status offenses.”
Carl is in charge of civil cases here.
Responsibilities had been opposite that since the pair began their 8-year terms on Jan. 1, 2017.
“We try to keep our dockets equal the best we can,” Carl explained. He presides over the 3-county circuit as chief judge.
Carl and Williams swap roles in Hardy County, which is Williams’ home county. Carl is from Romney.
Williams is now hearing civil cases in Hardy and Pendleton. Carl has the criminal and juvenile cases there.
Duties switched in Pendleton County in December, ahead of a new prosecutor taking office there. The Hardy and Hampshire changes took effect this month.
The assignments here are general and have routine exceptions. When Carl was hearing criminal cases here, cases involving the attorneys of Keaton, Frazier and Milleson were handed off to Williams because the attorneys were not only his former firm, but also his relatives.
Carl continues as chief judge for the 22nd Circuit. He is also a judge in the state’s business court division.o
