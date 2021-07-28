In a surprise announcement, Gov. Jim Justice is giving West Virginia parents a back-to-school sales tax holiday this weekend.
From midnight Friday morning until 11:59 p.m. Monday night, back-to-school items will be exempt from the 6% state sales tax.
Items include:
- Clothing that costs $125 or less; more expensive items will be taxed on the full amount.
- School supplies costing $50 or less
- School instruction material costing $20 or less (think reference and text books)
- Laptop and tablet computers costing 500 or less; and
- Sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
Full details are available at this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.