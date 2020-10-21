Valley Health is rolling out a rapid test for patients with COVID-19 and flu symptoms.
The “point-of-care” test is speedy and reliable, says the health provider whose outlets include Hampshire Memorial Hospital and the attached multi-specialty clinic at Sunrise Summit.
Valley Health’s new Quidel Sofia 2 test machines provide results in under 30 minutes. With a single nasal swab, the instrument can test for Coronavirus and influenza, as well as strep, if symptoms indicate.
Valley Health’s Urgent Care locations tested 400 patients using the new equipment in its first 8 days of use. Last week, select Valley Health family and internal medicine practices began offering the rapid test to their patients.
“COVID-19 is still very present in our community as we enter cold and flu season,” Valley Health Chief Physician Executive Iyad Sabbagh said. “Because symptoms of seasonal illness and COVID-19 are similar, it’s a great benefit to offer patients with respiratory symptoms a rapid, accurate test at the point of patient care.”
Sabbagh said the Sofia makes quick diagnosis easier so doctors can begin appropriate treatment.
The new test is only available to people who have symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and headache.
The test is the latest enhancement to COVID-19 care implemented by Valley Health at its Urgent Care and select primary care practice locations.
Valley Health’s Urgent Care centers offer on-line check-in for greater convenience. All patients and staff must wear a mask, and patients with respiratory symptoms wait in a separate room from those with other ailments, or may choose to wait in their vehicle. If needed, staff can also provide car-side testing.
The new rapid test is available at Valley Health Urgent Care’s 9 locations. Urgent Care Express locations hope to offer rapid testing at a later date.
All Valley Health Urgent Care locations and primary care practices also offer flu shots.
