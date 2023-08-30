Romney resident competes around nation with pups
Romney’s Laura Edwards has woven a life story revolving around a deep-seated passion for dogs, particularly the English Springer Spaniel breed.
Born and raised in a dog-loving household in Michigan, Edward’s lifelong journey with these four-legged friends began early. Growing up around Dobermans that her parents trained and showed for obedience, Edward’s heart always leaned towards the allure of dogs.
“As I grew, (my parents) knew I loved and wanted to be involved with dogs. They made the decision to get me a dog, but a dog more to the scale I would be able to handle,” Edwards said.
After a lot of time and research, the conclusion came that an English Springer Spaniel would be the perfect dog in size, temperament and overall appearance.
“Our first Springer was bought when I was 10 years old. His name was Eric. We fell in love with him and the breed itself,” Edwards recalled. “From there, my world changed.”
She honed her skills by showcasing her dogs in 4-H obedience and confirmation events, and she did well with him so, naturally, she was “hooked.”
Through the years, several English Springer Spaniels became family, staying by her side until they passed.
Currently, Edwards’ pack boasts five distinct personalities, and she has traveled all over the continental U.S. and to many areas in Canada.
There’s Ringo, Edwards’ faithful 13-year-old companion, who is in absolute heaven when given a toy.
Then there’s Jackie, a seven-and-a-half-year-old “happy girl that loves everybody.”
Justin is a six-year-old pup with a trail of victories, including finishing as Number 4 English Springer Spaniel Novice Owner Handler. Justin and Edwards have been invited to participate in the American National Specialty Owner Handler Series, held this October, in Grey Summit, Mo.
“He has taken me on a journey I will never forget, and (I) look forward to what lies ahead of the two of us,” Edwards said.
Three-year-old “Tiger Happy” is Ringo’s niece, and became a mother to nine healthy puppies last January.
“Davis” is a seven-month-old pup. He finished his four to six month career with a Baby Puppy Best In Show, 5 Sporting Puppy Group 1s and 2 Sporting Puppy Group 3s, “which is good for a puppy.”
He also traveled to The English Springer Spaniel Canadian National, where he won Reserve Winner’s Dog and Best Puppy in Show at the National.
“I am excited to see where this puppy goes and develops,” Edwards said.
Beyond titles and accomplishments, these dogs are Edward’s cherished companions, each contributing a unique layer of “joy and comfort” to her life.
Amidst her puppy commitments, Edwards finds fulfillment at the Potomac Center Inc., a place she considers to be family.
“The Center is a wonderful place to be a part of,” she shared.
Through her small grooming shop on Route 28, she offers pets and their owners a comforting touch – something she can “give back” to people and their beloved pets.
