A Pennsylvania man was charged Wednesday with robbing both The Bank of Romney’s Augusta branch 6 months ago and a Fort Ashby bank last month.
William John Birdsall, 50, of Beaver Falls, Pa., was arrested Friday without incident. Wednesday he was in federal district court in Martinsburg, charged with 2 counts of bank robbery.
Authorities say he took $13,420 at gunpoint from The Bank of Romney on Sept. 22. He is also charged with the armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby County on Feb. 3,where he reportedly took $1,200 in cash.
Birdsall faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley D. Crockett is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.
The FBI investigated, taking over The Bank of Romney case from the West Virginia State Police in Hampshire County and the Fort Ashby case from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.
