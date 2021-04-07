CAPON BRIDGE — The Cacapon Riverfest originally scheduled for this upcoming August has been postponed until 2022.
The event was originally going to be held Aug. 21 and was an all-day music festival celebrating the Cacapon River. There were plans for food trucks, water activities and public art opportunities as well.
Tim Reese with Friends of the Cacapon, who has been spearheading the planning for the event, said several key factors brought along the decision to postpone Riverfest.
Reese said that because The River House is reopening at the end of this week and essentially relaunching an ambitious art program, he said it might be too ambitious to add a 400-plus-person event like Riverfest into the works.
“That is a lot of ‘new’ for any organization to absorb,” he said. “We all felt that allowing The River House a summer of regular operation would allow them to hit their stride and would be more prudent.”
Additionally, part of the original plan for Riverfest was to have a river parade, and since the Capon Bridge public access to the river (about half a mile upstream from The River House) would soon be under construction by WVDNR, Reese said he couldn’t guarantee that it would be finished by Aug. 21.
“It’s best to wait until 2022, when we are 100 percent confident it will be open,” he explained.
And, of course, the constant elephant in the room when it comes to planning anything in 2021 is the pandemic.
“While we are all happy that the vaccine is making its way into people’s arms, we all still have some lingering Covid concerns,” Reese said. “We don’t want to manage an event that may require masks and social distancing, so again, it’s best to wait until 2022 when we have full confidence that this awful pandemic will be snuffed out.”
Reese went into further detail, citing Covid variants, increased contact with out-of-town folks and vaccine hesitancy as factors in the postponement.
The new plan for Aug. 21 is a “downsized” Cacapon Riverfest: a gathering of only about 75-100 people from the 3 Cacapon River Valley environmental groups (Friends of the Cacapon River, Cacapon and Lost River Land Trust and the Cacapon Institute). It’s going to be a part of the Keep the Cacapon Clean initiative.
Reese said the event will end up being more like a 3-hour membership meeting.
“The Cacapon Riverfest is truly a big idea,” Reese added. “It feels like the timing was just not right to launch this big idea in 2021.”
