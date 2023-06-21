Corridor H

CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of work on Section 3 of the Kerens to Parsons project on Appalachian Corridor H.

“I can tell everyone here one thing,” Gov. Justice said. “My goal is for ALL of Corridor H to be under contract before I leave office. We’re going to finish this road.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.