CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of work on Section 3 of the Kerens to Parsons project on Appalachian Corridor H.
“I can tell everyone here one thing,” Gov. Justice said. “My goal is for ALL of Corridor H to be under contract before I leave office. We’re going to finish this road.”
The successful bid of $49,488,494 was made by ALL
Construction Inc. of Mount Storm. Work will consist of grading and drainage work on an approximately three-mile section of Corridor beginning near the Cheat River Bridge, which is currently under construction. At 3,300 feet, the Cheat River Bridge will be among the longest bridges in West Virginia when completed. The four-lane bridge will link the 15-mile stretch of Corridor H between Kerens and Parsons with the section between Parsons and Davis.
Contractors are expected to move more than seven million yards of dirt to prepare the section of highway for construction and paving. Work is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025.
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston, WV, to Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Va.
