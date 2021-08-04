Colorful additions boost morale throughout county
Creative, color-rich murals have blossomed here in Hampshire’s hottest new art trend, designed to bring smiles to the community.
Over the last few years, murals have been popping up on the side of businesses and buildings throughout the county, with no sign of slowing down any time soon.
The face behind many of the Romney murals is John D’Amico, who said he’s working to establish himself as an artist locally.
He created the murals on the side of Jonathan Brill’s law office (formerly B-Belle’s), the Romney pool and the Moose Lodge, and he’s hoping to expand his creative network.
“I always wanted to establish myself locally and develop a business connection here,” D’Amico said. “These murals could hopefully provide that in the future, and for local budding artists that I can hire and train.”
That’s one of his goals: bring in young artists in the community into the practice of murals.
“We want to put more emphasis on the community with the public, schools and future artists,” he explained.
Fairly simple designs and “paint by number” techniques are helpful for getting volunteers to help paint colors into the murals, D’Amico said, so young artists don’t need to worry about being able to draw.
The Hampshire County Arts Council’s Ken Caldwell pointed out that the murals here, D’Amico’s as well as Romney artist Barbie Hillenbrand, who spearheaded the mural on the side of The White House on Main, have a positive influence on the community.
“I feel the smile-producing artwork found in our recent local murals has an uplifting effect on the people who see it,” Caldwell remarked. “and significantly contributes to the quality of life in our community.”
And while murals have been popping up with more regularity on the western end of the county, it’s not strictly relegated to Romney, either.
Capon Bridge boasts a vibrant “welcome” mural, designed by CBMS art teacher Mike Anderson, as well as a mural honoring essential workers and a floral design at Buffalo Gap Retreat.
And now, Slanesville Elementary has caught the mural bug, as principal Jodie Long revealed that the school’s new STEAM bus would have an artistic twist as well.
“We want it to look nice,” Long said. “We want it to be inviting.”
She described a possible science or nature theme, to go along with the STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, arts and math) concept.
Long added that she’s noticed the murals popping up around the county, and she’s excited to be a part of the growth of local artists.
“They’re showing up everywhere,” she said. “At an elementary school, I’m big on the colors and murals. It gets the kids excited.”
For more information on the murals in the area, as well as the artists behind them, visit the Arts Council website at https://hampshirearts.org/, click the “Visual Arts” tab, and select “The Romney Project.” Or, visit the Hampshire County Co-op and Marketplace Facebook page. o
