CHARLESTON — Ethan Ferris and Landon Whitacre from Capon Bridge Middle School and Peyton Milleson from Romney Middle School will join Jennievee Payne of the West Virginia School for the Deaf at a June 14 ceremony at the capital.
Their ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, the 3rd of 3 that day for the 221 students from across the state who won the honor this year. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
Their induction is part of the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy, recognizing them for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history. It’s the longest-running program of its kind in the country. Nearly 15,000 West Virginia 8th-grade students have been recognized since its inception in 1931.
“Our students have worked diligently for this moment to become Knights of the Golden Horseshoe,” said State Superintendent Clayton Burch. “It is clear their passion for knowledge and resilience to achieve this accomplishment will make them incredible ambassadors for the Mountain State.”
In its 1st year, 87 students from 46 counties were knighted. The exam focuses on Mountain State topics including civics, government, geography and culture among other categories. At least 2 students from each county and 1 student from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind are selected for the award. The other honorees are selected from the 55 counties based on each county’s 8th-grade population.
