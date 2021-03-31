1
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states.
Gayle Manchin, 73, has held multiple government positions linked to education in a state where her husband is a political force.
A former teacher, she was on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015 and served a two-year term as its president. Manchin was also the state’s secretary of education and the arts in 2017 and 2018, but was removed from the post by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice after releasing a statement critical of a bill to dismantle the department.
3 communities
targeted for remote worker program
2
MORGANTOWN — Three West Virginia communities have been selected for a remote worker program that will target outdoors enthusiasts.
Lewisburg, Morgantown and Shepherdstown will act as initial host communities for the program, West Virginia University announced last week.
The program will recruit employees from outside of West Virginia who can work anywhere. Under the competitive application process, outdoor enthusiasts or young families who can be part of a more diverse and inclusive community will be given preference, the university said.
Intuit executive Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, donated $25 million to the university to support the program. Brad Smith was born in Huntington and grew up in Kenova.
“Alys and I are committed to the success of this program and its ability to leverage West Virginia’s outdoor assets to attract fresh talent, cultivate dynamic communities and continue to fuel the entrepreneurial and innovative thinking that are hallmarks of the state,’’ Brad Smith said.
Governor signs bill to give protection from COVID lawsuits
3
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that protects employers, health care providers and others from being sued due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill offers protection from COVID-19 lawsuits even if public health guidelines were ignored. But suits could be filed if there is evidence a person or entity acted with intent to hurt, kill or cause other damage.
The state Senate passed the bill on Feb. 19 and the House concurred on March 10. Some Democrats argued the bill’s protections are too broad.
Justice had proposed the legislation, called the “Creating COVID-19 Jobs Protection Act.’’
Several lawsuits already filed had targeted measures Justice put in place through executive orders.
Pharmacy vaccine program to include Walmart
4
CHARLESTON — Walmart will begin offering vaccinations in West Virginia this week through a federal pharmacy partnership, according to a state pandemic response leader.
James Hoyer, a retired major general leading the state’s coronavirus task force, said last Friday more details about the partnership will be announced soon.
“There’s a firm percentage of the population out there that lives within 10 miles of a Walmart in West Virginia, as well as all across the country,’’ Hoyer said through a news release from the governor’s office. ‘’So it’s another great addition to our vaccination program — it’s going to be big.``
Some pharmacy chains such as Walgreens have already been part of the federal program, where doses are directly shipped to the participating stores.
Concrete falls through Capitol
ceiling, injures
employee
5
CHARLESTON — A piece of concrete fell through a ceiling in the West Virginia Capitol, injuring one person Friday.
“The concrete sits between the ceiling and the risers that hold the north steps of the capitol,`` the Department of Administration said in a statement. “A small piece of this concrete fell through the suspended ceiling and struck an employee.’’
The condition of the person who was hit was not immediately known, news outlets reported.
The legislative proofreading room and an adjacent office were blocked off after the incident.
Structural engineers will investigate.
Buckhannon man sentenced for making pipe bomb
6
ELKINS — A West Virginia man who set off a pipe bomb following a disagreement with a neighbor has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.
William John Clark, 63, of Buckhannon was sentenced lst week in federal court in Elkins for his guilty plea to one count of making a destructive device. He also was fined $5,000.
Prosecutors said Clark’s device wasn’t registered as required by law. They said he set off a pipe bomb outside of a home after a verbal disagreement with someone in his neighborhood last year in Upshur County.
When state troopers went to Clark’s home to serve a search warrant, Clark allegedly attempted to put one of the troopers in a headlock. He was charged in state court with battery on an officer and obstructing an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.