The Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed 1 employee of Tavern 29 Bar and Grill, Augusta W.Va., testing positive for COVID-19.
All staff that had contact with the case have been quarantined. The facility closed for environmental cleaning before re-opening.
The employee in question worked between the dates of Nov. 27 - Nov. 28. If you have visited the restaurant between those dates, you may have come in contact with the positive case.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at Hampshire County Fairgrounds this week through Saturday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
