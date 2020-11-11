1
CHARLESTON — West Virginia reported surging COVID-19 case numbers on Saturday along with 15 newly reported deaths from the virus.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 655 newly reported cases as of 10 a.m. Saturday for a total of 27,742 total cases and 502 deaths since the pandemic reached the state.
The daily case count set a record for the state, a day after West Virginia saw a new peak of 540 cases over 24 hours.
On Friday, several government staff and officials including Gov. Jim Justice were tested for the virus after a staffer in the Capitol building tested positive Friday morning. The attorney general’s office later said the employee believed to have the virus tested negative on Friday night.
Justice said he was tested for the virus minutes before a noon news conference Friday, where he announced the record high of new cases. He also urged West Virginians to get tested at sites around the state.
The state reported seven deaths on Friday.
Marshall to limit
attendance for crash anniversary events
2
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University will limit the number of people who can attend events that will mark the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.
The restrictions on attendance are part of safety measures put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, school officials said.
The Marshall football team’s chartered plane crashed short of an airport near Huntington while returning from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.
In a news release, Marshall said it still plans to rededicate a restored statue honoring the 1970 team on Nov. 10 near the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington, but plans now call for the ceremony to be presented online only for the public.
On Nov. 13, Marshall will honor each student who died in the crash with a posthumous degree in their program of study at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. The event will be by invitation only to family members, but will be streamed online for the public, the school said.
On Nov. 14, the 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held at the Marshall Student Center Plaza. That’s when the fountain is turned off until spring. It will be by invitation only, but will also have a virtual stream.
Later that day, the football team will play Middle Tennessee State. A moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff.
Clinical trial uses charcoal regimen on COVID patients
on COVID patients
3
CHARLESTON — Marshall University is studying whether an activated charcoal regimen can help coronavirus patients.
University researchers began the study to test if it can reduce the intensity of the virus’ effects on a patient’s lungs, Marshall said in a news release.
About 250 coronavirus patients will be enrolled in each part of the trial. Researchers will provide the medication and monitor symptoms of participants over two weeks.
“We think activated charcoal can reduce the formation of chemicals made in the intestine by bacteria which are capable of worsening the lung disease,’’ said Dr. Uma Sundaram, a vice dean at the university’s medicine school.
Most people have mild symptoms from the coronavirus but severe cases can include shortness of breath and require hospitalization.
Supreme Court
allows soccer
tournament after
legal fight
4
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Supreme Court ruled Friday morning to allow a high school soccer tournament to kick off after a lower court had temporarily halted it over coronavirus spread.
Shortly after, the Secondary School Activities Commission tweeted a picture of teams lining up to play.
The commission said in its appeal petition Thursday that a Berkeley County circuit judge lacked jurisdiction in the case.
The judge ruled in favor of Martinsburg High School soccer player Emily Beck. She sought to delay the Class AAA tournament, scheduled to start Friday in Beckley.
Berkeley County high school soccer teams were unable to compete in sectional play because the county’s rate of coronavirus cases prohibited athletic contests from being played. Instead, boys and girls teams from nearby Jefferson County advanced to the state tournament.
Beck’s petition had said Berkeley athletes were denied equal protection under the law because they did not have access to free virus testing given to other counties.
