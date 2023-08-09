It’s time for college students to head off to campus – a time where the risk for college student identity theft rises.
The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is urging college students to be careful as another school year begins and sensitive information is flying around.
College is the first time many young adults are in charge of their own personal affairs – which makes them more susceptible to scammers. Identity thieves may take advantage of students’ newfound freedom to try to access personal and sensitive information.
“As they set out on their own, college students may forget how important it is to safeguard personal information,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “Not doing so can cause a lot of unwanted issues and headaches down the road as it may make them vulnerable to identity theft.”
Students should use strong passwords to protect access to devices and never share or leave personal information on display. Plus, billing statements and other sensitive information should be shredded and kept secure rather than being kept on hand indefinitely.
Students should also be cautious of any unsolicited attempt to gain access to personal information and never divulge such information without verifying thr authenticity of the recipient.
Additionally, college students are encouraged to download firewalls and software that prevent computer viruses and spyware from affecting their devices.
Some social media sites and email services allow their users to set a two-factor authentication that requires them to verify each login. This will let students know if an unauthorized person attempts to access their account. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.