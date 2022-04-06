PARSONS —Running Corridor H across the Cheat River will cost $147.8 million.
State and federal officials said the contract for the bridge in Tucker County will go to Triton Construction of St. Albans.
When it’s completed, the 3,300-foot-long bridge will be one of the longest in the state. The famous New River Gorge Bridge is 3,030 feet.
Gov. Jim Justice, state Department of Transportation officials, Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley announced the funding for the bridge, which will connect a 15-mile section of Corridor H between Kerens and Parsons with the portion from Parsons to Davis.
“It’s good stuff,” Justice said. “Not only that, we’re going to be employing a whole bunch of people up here, and they’re going to spend money here and doing all kind of good stuff, and that’s great stuff, too.”
Plans for building Corridor H were presented in the 1960s, but significant construction only began in the 1970s as other completion efforts were delayed multiple times.
“If this Corridor H had been connected to Charleston or to Wheeling or to Parkersburg, it would have been finished by now,” McKinley said. “Because it’s in this rural section of West Virginia, it just kind of got pushed aside.”
Once complete, Corridor H will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in Virginia.
Officials noted there are 31 miles of Corridor H yet to open, in which crews are currently working on 11 miles.
The stretch connecting Parsons to Davis is yet to be built, as is the final West Virginia leg of the project, from Wardensville to the Virginia state line.
