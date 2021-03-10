March 1: Briya Nychelle Harrington, 25, of Baltimore, Md., was arrested for introducing narcotics into the jail, conspiracy to distribute narcotics and unlawful possession of Fentynal with intent.
March 2: Roger Blair Books, 62, of Purgitsville was arrested for possession of marijuana and no insurance.
March 3: Gregory Scott Saville, 52, of Romney was arrested on a warrant for accessory felony identity theft, fraudulent schemes, obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, and taking identity of another person.
March 3: Elizabeth Gee Saville, 48, of Romney was arrested on a warrant for accessory felony identity theft, fraudulent Schemes, obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses.
March 3: Timothy James Saville, 52, of Paw Paw was arrested for possession of meth, improper registration, fraudulent MVI, and driving revoked for DUI.
March 4: David Allan Clayton, 55, of Romney was arrested for aggravated DUI.
March 4: Michael Tyler Noonan, 29, of Romney was arrested for an indictment in reference to a possession-with-intent case that occurred in July 2019.
March 4: Andrew Ross Hose, 36, of Romney was arrested for an indictment in reference to a delivery-of-a-controlled-substance and a conspiracy charge that occurred in August 2020.
March 6: Alexander Bruce Thomas IV, 55, of Points was arrested for domestic battery and possession of marijuana.
March 1-7
Warrant/process service: 14
