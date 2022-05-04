April 

Arrests made 5 

Citations 34

Warnings 0

 

Total calls 147

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarms 1

Animal Related 2

Assasults 2

Assist Other Agency 14

Basic Serivce Calls 7

Destruction of Property 1

Disturbance 3

Domestics 5

Drunk/DUI/PI Complaints 4

Hang Ups (911) 1

Juvenile Complaints 1

K9 Assist 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents 2

Reckless Driver 2

Suspicious Person/Activity 4

Thefts 5

Threats/Harassments 3

Traffic Stops 84

Unconcious/Unresponsive 1

Warrant Service 2

Well Being Check 2

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.