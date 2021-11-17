Putting an end to the oppressive money bail system is long overdue. Holding individuals in pretrial detention, without a lawful conviction, simply criminalizes them for being poor.
The Prison Policy Initiative says West Virginia’s pretrial detention population within local jails has more than tripled over the last 4 decades. Specifically, as stated by the Vera Institute of Justice, West Virginia’s use of pretrial detention has increased by 73% in 20 of the state’s small and medium counties.
There was also a 61% increase in the 34 most rural counties and a 17% increase in Jefferson County. These are troubling trends not just for those being incarcerated pretrial, but for counties who are left to pay the rising jail costs.
On the report of the U.S. Census Bureau, 16% of West Virginia’s population lives in poverty. Despite having the 6th-highest poverty rate nationwide, the West Virginia criminal legal system continues to discriminate against the poor.
The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy notes over half of those who are incarcerated across the Mountain State are there because they can’t afford to buy their freedom. This wealth-based system is contributing to jail overcrowding, which creates unsafe conditions both for those incarcerated and for the staff working in the facilities, in addition to exacerbating the threat of Covid-19.
The consequences of pretrial incarceration extend far beyond the individuals locked up. Keeping mothers, fathers and loved ones in cells while they await trial compounds pre-existing trauma and creates additional obstacles for their families.
The absence of a parent is traumatic for a child within the household and is a contributor to high adverse childhood experiences. Moreover, the person being held while awaiting trial is at risk of losing their job, falling behind on mortgage payments and other bills, and experiencing negative outcomes relating to their case as they have limited ability to fight their charge.
In addition to the human toll, there’s an economic cost of overcrowded facilities. The actual cost of housing one person in a West Virginia jail is $54.88 per day, West Virginia DHS officials report. As reported by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, in 2019 alone, this cost counties $44 million. If not from a humanistic approach, look at this through an economical lens and ask: If they are not a threat to society, why are we keeping this person behind bars? Why are we spending millions of dollars to hold someone in jail who is simply awaiting trial?
Each year, more and more people are becoming aware of how the criminal legal system discriminates against poor people and people of color. Advocates will continue to challenge the punitive system of excessive money bail and will mobilize to ensure the dignity and equality of all, especially those who cannot afford the price tag placed on their freedom.
The time is now for West Virginia to re-envision the criminal legal system starting with eliminating the cruel and unfair cash bail system.
Hampshire High School graduate Jodi Link is a Masters of Social Work candidate at West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
