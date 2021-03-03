Remember that $26 million bond that Hampshire County passed in June, opening the door for the construction of 3 new elementary schools, a new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary and much-needed repairs to the high school?
The Attorney General approved the resolution earlier in the month, and with it the breakdown of how much money is coming from the bond for each project and how much will be added from the state School Building Authority.
For each of the 3 new elementary schools around the county, the SBA will be providing $8 million. For the North Elementary (located on the property near the current site of Slanesville Elementary), the cost from the bond will be $3,932,446, bringing the project total to $11,932,446. The school will serve approximately 246 kids from pre-K to 5th grade.
For the Central Elementary (located on or near the current Augusta Elementary site), the bond will cover $7,089,664, making the project total $15,089,664. This school will be a little bigger than the North school, serving around 384 kids.
West Elementary in Romney will be the biggest school, with approximately 460 students. The bond will cover the cost of $7,816,640, bringing the West Elementary project total to $15,816,640.
The additional projects included in the resolution will be covered solely by bond dollars: the gym at Capon Bridge, the repairs to HHS and the demolition or disposal of the existing schools.
The CBES gym is a $2 million project. The gym will have seating to accommodate basketball, volleyball and other activities.
The high school on Sunrise Summit is about 57 years old, and in need of some upgrades to safety and security, renovations to restrooms, improvements to water filtration and some façade repairs. This particular project will be paid for by the bond costs completely, with a total of $3,520,423.
When it comes to the demolition and possible repurpose of the current buildings, the bond will cover that entire cost as well ($1,640,827). Finally, the funds from the Energy Savings Contract will cover $3,049,647, which will go to LED lighting renovations, selected HVAC systems and general energy and water-saving measures.
The total cost of the project is $53,049,647, with the bond covering $26 million of it.
Next week, the project’s financial advisors, Piper and Sandler, will be submitting a letter to the State Treasurer appointing the Registrar and Municipal Bond Commission as the paying agent.
It’s a long road to new schools and much-needed repairs to the existing buildings, but the plan is in place. A supplemental bond resolution will be presented to the Hampshire County school board for adoption the week of March 15.
