ROMNEY — Members of the Hampshire County school board were brought in front of the County Commission at last Tuesday’s meeting to address a few “fiery” topics surrounding Hampshire’s three new schools on the horizon.
Commission President Brian Eglinger explained last Tuesday night that the reason for bringing Board President Ed Morgan and Vice President Matthew Trimble before them was because of community concerns and questions surrounding the new school projects.
“The new naming is sparking the concerns, but it sparked up more questions to follow,” Eglinger said. “The Commission has agreed that with the intensity of the concerns, it warranted a spot on the agenda for discussion.”
Eglinger read off a list of questions from community members pertaining to the new schools – the lead issue being the actual process of renaming them – including concerns about taxpayer dollars going toward “transgender bathrooms.”
The Commission had two roles during the school bond process; namely, they approved the bond to go on the ballot, and it’s their job to collect the monies and pass them along to the board for use for the new schools.
“Some might say, ‘what business is this to the County Commission?’” Eglinger said. “I refer people who approach me with anything school-related to the (school board). But as (we) have been approached by citizens in this way, we have the responsibility to approach the school board and ask for accountability on these concerns. They owe that to the community.”
Commissioners weren’t shy about sharing their personal thoughts about the issues before them – Commissioner Bob Hott remarked that he was against the process of changing the school names altogether.
“I’m biased because I went to the Augusta grade school. That was my school and that bothers me that the taxpayers and parents didn’t have more of a say in it,” Hott said. “I’m against that and I have been from the start.”
Eglinger made his thoughts on alternative bathrooms in the new schools very clear, asserting, “Don’t ever come to me with a transgender proposal of any sort. I see it happening in states around us, and I’ll never say yes. I won’t budge on that.”
Trimble and Morgan addressed the concerns and questions presented to them by the commissioners, beginning with the bathroom topic.
“I just find it disheartening that people would entertain the idea that we’d consider transgender bathrooms in elementary schools,” Morgan said, explaining that the topic of “transgender bathrooms” wasn’t even really on the board’s radar during the school design process. The new schools will have boys’ and girls’ bathrooms, as well as one-seat, multi-use bathrooms located in different areas of each school, in case a student or teacher felt more comfortable with that option.
“Single occupancy,” Morgan emphasized. “Just like what’s right out here in the hallway (of the courtroom).”
Morgan also read names of the individuals who were selected several years ago to be on the CEFP (Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan) committee in an attempt to show the variety of names and communities being represented.
“We tried to hit every area inside our county, not just towns but different demographics. We didn’t do this on a whim; it took a lot of thought,” he said about the committee. “We did our best to make a stab at it.”
He admitted that the process of selecting the new school names had been flawed, but that he was proud to say that student involvement was made a priority.
The new school names were chosen with input from the schools’ community partners, staff and, of course, students. The school being built in Slanesville will be Ice Mountain Elementary, home of the Yetis; the new school in Augusta will be Windy Ridge Elementary, home of the Honey Bees; and the new school in Romney will be South Branch Elementary, home of the Black Bears.
An additional issue the school officials addressed was the collateral damage of the Slanesville soccer field as the new Ice Mountain Elementary School is being built.
“I don’t think the people of Slanesville would have voted for (the bond) if they’d known it was gonna take the soccer field,” Hott surmised.
Morgan responded by reminding the Commission that the plan originally was to close five schools and only open two – one in Romney and one in Augusta – which would mean that the Slanesville community wouldn’t have had a school, new or not, at all.
“It was very much unfortunate that the soccer field was a casualty, but where else were we going to put the school? We couldn’t afford to go out and buy another 17 acres,” he explained. “If the decision came before me again, I’d stick with it.”
Right now, Morgan added, it seems like the County Commission and the school board are not working together harmoniously.
“I think we need to open up a better relationship…we don’t work together very well right now, and we need to,” he said.
Commissioner Dave Cannon pointed out that the trio works with the board on multiple projects, with PRO officers and the Sheriff’s Office in the schools, the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s abatement and eventual demolition, and the water extension to Slanesville.
“I definitely think we’re a little more integrated than that…but I think we can work together more in the future,” Cannon said. “This is an exercise of us getting together.”
The regular meeting agenda concluded with the discussion of the new schools, and was followed by public comment – mostly individuals voicing their disapproval about the new names, the renaming process, the loss of the Slanesville field and the “transgender bathrooms.”
