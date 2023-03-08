Commission Feb. 28

ROMNEY — Members of the Hampshire County school board were brought in front of the County Commission at last Tuesday’s meeting to address a few “fiery” topics surrounding Hampshire’s three new schools on the horizon.

Commission President Brian Eglinger explained last Tuesday night that the reason for bringing Board President Ed Morgan and Vice President Matthew Trimble before them was because of community concerns and questions surrounding the new school projects.

Download PDF County Commission: School Concerns
Read the letter from the Commission to the school board outlining questions they've fielded from the community

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.