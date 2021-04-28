CAPON BRIDFGE — The River House solar panel installation is now complete, and as the 8 last panels were set in place last Friday, MTV Solar set its sights on a new Capon Bridge beneficiary — the Capon Bridge Public Library.
“West Virginia has come roaring back,” said MTV Sales Director Danny Chiotos, who oversaw the project. Based in Berkeley Springs, MTV Solar finds itself deluged with orders both from long-time West Virginia residents and from people moving into the state.
Every time someone buys a solar system, the company encourages them to designate one of the nonprofits included in its Community Give Back program to receive 1 or more solar panels, depending on the size of the system purchased, at no added cost.
Every panel on the River House roof was free — donated by an MTV Solar customer at no added cost to the customer, and no cost to the River House.
The River House was the 1st nonprofit in the Community Give Back program, and its installation is the 1st to be completed. Chiotos credits Capon Bridge developer Tim Reese and his son Alan, who was working for MTV Solar at the time, for coming up with the idea.
The River House roof received its 1st 8 panels in 2018 - immediately dropping its electric bill by 10%, the River House reported at the time. Another set was added the following year, and the 8 panels installed last week complete the project.
MTV Solar is not finished with Capon Bridge, however.
Capon Bridge Public Library board members Shirley Davy, Barbara Sirbaugh and Beth Giffin Delawder were invited to view the installation and discuss adding the Capon Bridge Public Library to the list of nonprofits eligible to receive donated panels.
Other nonprofits in the area benefiting from the program include the Wardensville Garden Market and the Kids Clubs and Laurel Center in Winchester.
Chiotos told the library board members how the Community Give Back program worked, as well as suggesting they look into a special grant program for installation of solar panels on libraries sponsored by EBSCO, a library supplier electronic books and journals.
A successful grant proposal would allow them to install a whole system, and Chiotos said he had written one grant proposal for the EBSCO program that got funded. He added that it would cost nothing to apply.
Chiotos had already taken a look at the library building and pointed out that it has the same orientation toward the sun as the River House. The library roof would be an equally good spot for solar panels.
All the Capon Bridge Public Library will need is a set of donors installing solar panels on their own properties and willing to name the library as the recipient of a free panel.
The River House roof is now completely covered, thanks to the panels installed last week, donated by Roya Milotte, Terry Mayhew, Sarah and Richard Bell, Richard Miles, Sunit Patel and Lou Martin.
Earlier panels were donated by Tim and Beth Reese, Ralph Priesing, Booth Dyess and Ibi Hindrichs, Donna Catt and Marlene Gallo, Andy and Jane Arnold, Rick Purvis and Shelley Alger, Geoffrey Wendel, Glenn and Carolyn Bland, the Fertig Farm, Woodhouse Research and some who chose to remain anonymous.
