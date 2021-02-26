The Division of Motor Vehicles office that closed in Romney on Wednesday will not reopen at its new Keyser-area location until next Wednesday.
DMV in Charleston made the announcement late Tuesday.
It was anticipated the new Keyser location was set to open on Monday March 1.
The new office is in the Potomac Plaza, 196 N. Tornado Way, just south of the Keyser Wal-Mart.
