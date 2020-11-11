Nov. 5: James Michael Armel, 50, of Augusta was arrested for warrants issued by Romney Police Department.
Nov. 5: Jason Robert Malcolm, 35, of Romney was arrested on a Fugitive From Justice Warrant out of Allegheny County, Md., for the offense of Illegally Possessing a Deadly Weapon.
Nov. 5: Kendra Elaine Kerns, 33, of Wardensville was arrested on a Fugitive From Justice Warrant out of Frederick County, Va., for Failure to appear on a felony shoplifting charge.
Nov. 6: Prescilla Lynn Taylor, 27, of Romney was arrested on a Capias Warrant issued by Hampshire County Sheriff’s office for 8 counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury.
Nov. 2-Nov. 8
