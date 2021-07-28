ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority spent much of last week’s meeting discussing business and technology park projects and tenants, including listening to a presentation from potential tenant Rick Schneider on plans for an Internet-based “Romney Radio” station.
Schneider expressed interest in renting space in the Romney Business Park for his planned “Romney Radio” Internet radio station. He said he had hoped for a more visible location on Main Street, but nothing appropriate was available.
Schneider, who is still raising start-up funds and will need memberships and sponsors to keep going, said, “If we don’t get the checks coming in, it’s not going to happen.”
He is trying to register as a 501(c)(3) operation, and plans to begin with 4 hours a day of “core programming” from 4-8 on weekdays.
Thrasher Group engineer Patricia Escoriaza reported 1,000 cubic yards of fill must be added to Lot 1 in the Romney Business Park, to raise a corner out of the flood plain. Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson said some funds are available, if not enough to cover the estimated $50,000-$60,000 — cost, which authority board President Greg Bohrer described as “a lot of money for a vacant lot.”
However, Johnson said there was a lot of interest in the lot, given its location in the park and visibility from Route 28. The job will be put out to bid and must be completed by Oct. 21.
Hampshire County broadband coordinator Aaron Cox described plans to renovate the Capon Bridge Technology Park sewer plant building, which also houses internet equipment.
Temperatures inside can exceed 110 degrees, which is “wreaking havoc” on the electronic controls, so an air conditioner will be installed after replacing a garage door with a steel door that can support the additional weight.
Escoriaza reported hoping to complete work on the tech park’s industrial access road by the end of this week. Johnson said completion by August would keep them on track for selling Lot 8.
Johnson has also been talking to tech park tenant Direct Answer about expanding, though she cannot grant the company’s wish to control the access road.
The S. J. Morse Company is ready to expand into the tech park in August, and Johnson said S. J. Morse President Dave Pancake reports the company had a good year and is expanding into non-domestic markets.
Johnson also reported a tech park purchase offer made by Curative Growth has expired, and she is trying to recover $15,000 placed in escrow. Authority legal advisor Hoy Shingleton recommended making a written demand, based on the terms of the agreement.
In other business, Johnson reported that Galehead Development will break ground in August for Capon Bridge Solar, the 80-acre solar farm to be located on Ford Hill Road, and should complete their installation in September or October.
Johnson reported developer Joe Leighton, who received permission to build on Sunrise Summit too late for him to use his government funding 3 years ago, still wants to build affordable housing in Hampshire County, and is looking for a suitable property.
New Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins was unable to attend, but gave her report to Johnson, who reported 35.5% of county residents have been vaccinated, the county had just 2 active Covid cases and though positive test results were up slightly, Wilkins said they were still low.
Len McMaster reported the nominating committee recommended re-election of last year’s officers. A vote was taken, confirming that Board President Greg Bohrer, Vice President Rebecca Hott, Secretary Beverly Keadle and Treasurer Dave Mayfield will remain in office another year.
Hampshire County Commissioner Dave Cannon introduced and swore in new Board member Brian Hott, chief financial officer of FNB Bank. Johnson suggested to Cannon that new member Tamitha Wilkins might be sworn in at a county commission meeting. o
