Joe Pancione’s 69-year-old tractor gets a facelift
AUGUSTA — It’s hard to imagine someone looking more at home than Joe Pancione, cowboy boots, baseball cap and all, atop his newly-restored 1951 Ford tractor.
But on that tractor, with its new coat of paint gleaming in the September sun, at home he was.
Pancione, 83, said his father Pete was the one who bought the tractor originally from the Melvin Hott farm in 1951, back when the 8N machine was considered new-fangled technology.
“This is really the 2nd time it’s been restored,” Pancione explained. “I would say I restored it the 1st time in the 80s.”
It took a team of guys to help with the restoration, including Mark Smith and his son-in-law Shawn Clower, who took point on the painting of the tractor itself.
“We just wanted to give it a facelift,” Smith said.
The 1951 8N tractor’s use was widespread throughout Hampshire County and the Mountain State as a whole, Pancione said.
“If you travel around the state, and in surrounding states, you’ll see 8Ns setting at almost every farm,” described Pancione. “They really were a popular tractor.”
Pancione pointed out that the 8N was the tractor that replaced teams of horses on the farm at the time, with its hydraulics, rubber tires and ability to haul farm equipment. “This was new back then,” he added with a laugh.
The tractor changed hands from Melvin Hott to Pete Pancione around 1951, and the restoration team figures that tractor counts as a Hampshire native itself.
“It’s been in this county its whole life,” Clower chimed in.
Clower repainted the tractor with glossy red paint and beige accents to restore the machine to its former glory.
“I’m proud of it,” Pancione said simply. “It’s as good as the job done before. It practically looks like a brand new one.”
Smith explained that it might actually look better than a brand new tractor because of the detail work done in the painting.
“Some of these paint jobs they’re getting on these tractors today are better than the factory made ones,” he said with a grin.
Smith and Clower played a big part in the restoration, Pancione said, but so did Dave Llewellyn, who Smith said was in charge of the “serious stuff.”
“[Dave’s] our head mechanic,” Smith explained. “He’s our main go-to guy here at the shop when things get serious.”
A 1951 tractor in need of restoration definitely qualifies as “serious,” and Pancione said he thinks it turned out great.
“It’s a pretty thing, for a ’51 model,” he said proudly.
Pancione, affectionately referred to as “Pappy Joe” by the other men in the garage (and most of Hampshire County), has worn many hats in his day: he drove a school bus for 33 years, sold life insurance for almost 20 years, was a Ford tractor salesman himself in the early 60s, is on the board of Hampshire PSD, and these only top a long list of the many roles he has played.
“I’ve been very lucky in my lifetime,” Pancione said. “I really have. The Lord has taken care of me.”
