Hampshire County fire companies battled flue fires on consecutive days last weekend.
On Friday, squads from Slanesville, Augusta and Levels were called to Hickory Corner Road at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Springfield, Romney, Levels, Slanesville and 2 squads from Mineral were called to Angel Way, near the John Blue Bridge.
Fire departments all across Hampshire County face the same issue each winter.
Nearly 30 percent of the homes in Hampshire County are heated by wood, just behind the leading source, electricity (34 percent), and ahead of fuel oil and kerosene (24 percent).
The culprit in the flue fires is creosote, the acidic residue that doesn’t burn off and builds up along the chimney walls. If it builds up enough to stifle air flow, the heat can set it afire. If it dries out and hardens, it catches fire more easily.
* * *
Winter arrives at 5:02 a.m. Monday (Dec. 21).
That’s the winter solstice — the day of the year with the fewest hours of sunlight. Days start getting longer Tuesday.
* * *
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College closed its campus today because of the snowstorm pummeling the area.
Staff is working remotely. The school said it will reassess the situation on Thursday morning.
* * *
UPMC, which acquired Western Maryland Health Systems in Cumberland earlier this year, continues on its expansion — this time going abroad.
The Pittsburgh-based medical system said Monday that it has acquired Aut Even, the oldest private hospital in Ireland.
The 105-year-old hospital is located in Kilkenny.
* * *
The average West Virginia gas price fell 1.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.08 Sunday in GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The West Virginia average is 4 cents lower than a month ago and 42.8 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 0.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.14 Sunday. The national average is up 1.4 cents from a month ago, but stands 41.4 cents lower than a year ago.
