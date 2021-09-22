Meteor likely created boom heard 'round the region
If you’re still wondering about that boom so many people heard Friday morning, NASA has some solid, well, speculation for lack of a better word.
Imaging from a satellite operated jointly by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a flash across the Potomac Highlands and neighboring Virginia shortly after 10:25 a.m.
If it was a meteor that fragmented, it created “an energy of a few tons of TNT,” NASA’s Meteor Watch reported on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.
That was loud enough to be heard from Cumberland to Front Royal and points in between.
“Scared hummingbirds,” Sharon Saville of Romney reported.
Folks from Purgitsville (James Wheeler), Augusta (Jale Allen), Green Spring (Corena Mongold) and Burlington (Tom Widener) all weighed in on the NASA Facebook page.
“It was definitely a meteor,” Pilot Andrew Mock posted. “We were climbing through 30,000 feet over this area when it appeared and left a contrail after it vaporized in front of us.”
Not everyone was buying into the science.
“Get Mulder and Scully out there,” Michael Cortese posted. “That’s their area.”
The flash was picked up by the GOES 16 satellite, the 1st of a series of Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites operated jointly by NASA and NOAA.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said normally the satellite detects lightning.
“However, there were no thunderstorms in the vicinity at this time,” the NWS noted.
Its conclusion was a meteor exploded while falling through the atmosphere, which NASA later seconded.
Friday morning’s meteor had a magnitude of -12, the same brightness as a full moon, NASA said.
Assuming the meteor had a typical speed of 45,000 miles per hour, NASA estimated its size at around 50 pounds.
Pieces likely fell across the state line in Virginia.
