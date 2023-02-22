Steve King lends prayerful aid to war-torn Ukraine
The people of Ukraine have excellent food, said Shanks’ Steve King after he returned from an 11-day mission trip there earlier this month.
Their winters are pretty cold, too – there was snow nearly every day his group was there.
Lots of the folks there drive vintage cars, too – classics from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
There’s a lot going on there that seems “normal.”
Pockets of normalcy in a place where really, nothing is.
“It’s not the safest place to be right now,” King said.
King, who lives with his wife Naomi and their nine children in Shanks, was a part of a group called Plain Compassion Crisis Relief at the beginning of February, traveling to war-torn Ukraine to lend aid to its citizens in need.
After about 40 hours of travel time – including a plane ride from Dulles to Amsterdam, then to Poland, plus an eight-hour bus ride and a 16-hour train ride – King and his group settled where they’d be staying near Lviv.
Mere hours from the front lines.
“We were there to provide prayer and spiritual warfare,” he explained. “Some of the things they (PCCR) do is help evacuate people, sometimes just a mile from the front lines.”
There were five Americans in the group, including King and fellow Hampshire Countian Mervin Beiler.
The PCCR group’s mission in Ukraine has flexed over the last few months, with focus shifting from warming citizens in the ravaged area to feeding them, as well as setting up evacuation networks with partnering organizations.
Many young people fled their homes when the war began, King said, but lots of older people stayed behind.
“They’d been there their whole lifetime. They wanted to stay with their homes,” he added.
King and his wife Naomi run Haven of Hope Greenhouse off Heide Cooper Road in Shanks, and periodically coordinate food giveaways for folks here in Hampshire County.
His group in Ukraine did the same.
“One day, we went within a mile and a half of the front lines to give food out, and that was a wild experience. Like, wow,” he recalled. “You know, it’s one thing to hear about war and a war-torn area, but it’s another thing to be there.”
Take, for example, the homes near the front lines. Most houses there have at least one window – if not all the windows – blown out, or pieces of the roof missing from missiles over the last year, since the war between Russia and Ukraine began at the end of last February.
“Most of the people there in these villages live either in a bomb shelter or the basement of their house,” King described. “And they have lived there for a whole year now, and they will probably continue living there until the war is done.”
While distributing food was on the itinerary for King and his group, prayer was also a major focal point. On one of the days during the trip, King and a handful of folks went out to a spot about 10 miles from the front line for the sole purpose of “praying over the area,” he said.
“We really believe in prayer. There’s something about praying at your home, which I know makes a difference,” he explained, “but there’s also something about sacrificing and going to an area like that, and I believe that is very powerful.”
That spot where the group prayed was a Russian hotspot, King remembered. It was a point of higher elevation, with no real tree cover to speak of, and the risk was off the charts.
“If your vehicle is stopped, there’s a chance you become a target,” he said. “We took 30, 45 minutes to pray there. God protected us.”
It was also touching to see the soldiers, he said, even though his own culture – he and his family work with “Light of Hope” ministries, founded by Steve Lapp – is not a proponent of war.
“I like to honor people in the service for what they do, but our culture is not for war, and you go over there and it’s very likely that the soldiers you see, they are going out and are going to get killed,” he said.
Imagine: a group of six soldiers. Maybe a group of 20.
And they might all be dead in a span of just a few days.
“It just went so deep for me,” King said. “A lot of these guys that go out to the front lines don’t last.”
The amount of horror stories from the Ukrainian line is overwhelming. King is passionate to show that the war, the horror stories, the deaths, the missiles, it’s not the only option.
“If you think about all these people getting killed…why? For what? Just because the presidents don’t get along with each other? There’s gotta be a way that not all these people have to be slaughtered,” he said. “I really have a passion that, somehow, this thing could stop.”
It’s not about “good guys” and “bad guys” for King. It’s not about “Ukraine versus Russia.” Though many people globally are cursing Russia right now as the “aggressors,” King said, they have their own civilians and people wishing the war would stop, too.
“I want to see redemption for both sides,” he said passionately. “I think one of the biggest things to pray into is for these people to receive Christ and that they could receive life. There’s a better way than just killing each other.”
He returned from his trip a couple weeks ago, and has already expressed interest in going back. The trip isn’t for everyone, he admitted, but his own 11-day trip was packed to the brim with experiences he won’t likely forget, risks he’ll remember for the rest of his life and emotions that will stay with him forever.
