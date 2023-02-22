Steve King lends prayerful aid to war-torn Ukraine

Within miles of the front lines, a resident clutches a loaf of bread she received from King’s group.

The people of Ukraine have excellent food, said Shanks’ Steve King after he returned from an 11-day mission trip there earlier this month.

Houses near the front lines have windows blown out, roofs missing – or are completely destroyed.

