ROMNEY — The gym at Romney Elementary School was transformed into a storybook wonderland this week as 5th graders took on the role of characters from their favorite books.
The “Storybook Stroll” was the 1st-ever event of its kind, said 5th grade teacher Carrie Massie, who explained the thinking behind the presentation.
“The kids read a book, and then portrayed the main character,” Massie explained. “They picked their own books, too.”
Each student, while dressed as a character from their book, was accompanied by a tri-fold board that they created in art class, Massie said. Younger students from the pre-K classes at RES filed through the Storybook Stroll, and the 5th graders presented their books to them. The gym was decorated with lights, artificial trees and cutout snowflakes.
“The little guys loved it,” Massie admitted.
The goal of the event was to facilitate some excitement in the younger kids about reading, and Massie said that it was fun for the 5th graders as well, because they got to explore their creative side.
Picking their own books allowed the students to have a little fun with the project, instead of presenting a book in a typical book report format, which Massie pointed out is no fun for either the teacher or the students.
Books ranged from popular favorites, such as Harry Potter and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, to fantastical topics such as dragons, and even to nonfiction topics like biographies.
“I fell in love with (my book),” said 5th grader Daphne, who dressed up as a dragon to present her book “Wings of Fire” on Tuesday. “I love dragons, and I loved talking to the little kids.”
Daphne’s classmates Cassie and Madison said they enjoyed the creative element of the project.
“I like how everyone enjoyed the art,” Cassie said, “and that everyone seemed really inspired by the boards.”
Massie added that some students, by seeing what books interested their classmates, even said they were going to branch out of their own comfort zone and read some of the books their peers recommended.
For the inaugural year of the Storybook Stroll, it went really well, Massie said, and the 5th grade classes hope to do it again.
“You know, initially, there was a little hesitation,” she said, “but after, the kids felt really proud of themselves.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.