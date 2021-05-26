The 6 candidates seeking 4 seats on Romney’s Town Council have reasons as varied as their own experience for running for office.
“We all tend to see things through a lens built of our individual life experiences,” candidate Derek Shreve pointed out.
Duncan Hott, Carl Leitenberger and Gary Smith have filed for re-election to the 3 4-year terms on the June 8 ballot. Two other people have filed for the race – Lisa Hileman and Shreve, who has been sitting on the council for the last year, appointed to fill Adam McKenery’s unexpired term when McKenery resigned.
But instead of standing for election to the last year of that term, Shreve filed for a full 4-year term.
Bill Taylor is running unopposed for the last year of the McKenery/Shreve term and Mayor Beverly Keadle, a landslide winner 4 years ago, is running unopposed for another term as mayor.
Here’s a look at the council candidates, who were each asked why they are running for office and what they think the biggest issues facing the town are.
Lisa Hileman
Hileman has been on the sidelines of the council for a decade, attending nearly every meeting as an observer, beginning during her husband, Dan Hileman’s, terms as mayor.
She said she wants a seat on the council because she can bring energy, enthusiasm and dedication to the position.
“I want a seat on the town council because I will help guide, represent and support the community that I love,” she said.
More than infrastructure or budget, Hileman said a big issue is the absence of town council members at meetings, saying those people are “failing to perform their duties as elected council members.”
Duncan Hott
Hott said that after 18 years on the council he wants another term to try to bring a grocery store to town.
“We definitely need a grocery store downtown instead of up on the mountain,” he said. “There’s no competition.”
He said finding the land in town for a store will be a challenge. “Maybe we can work something out that it could happen,” Hott said.
The big issue facing Romney, Hott said, is water and sewer, particularly as it relates to Central Hampshire Public Service District, which buys its water supply from Romney and has a contract for Romney to process some of its sewage.
“They use a whole lot more water than what we do,” he said. “I’d like to see us really bear down on getting our fair share of the revenue for the town so we don't have to keep raising the water and sewer rates on the citizens down here.”
He said posting the council agenda on Facebook would be a good addition.
Carl Laitenberger
Laitenberger, wrapping up his 1st term on the council, says being involved is important.
“I like being in a position where I can be of use and assistance,” he said.
And, he said, he wants to be able to help complete projects like the walking trail, the State Barn, the sidewalks and sewers.
“I hope to be a part of getting these things done,” Laitenberger said.
He called the budget the town’s most important issue while noting that all issues are important.
“We need to get things done in the best manner possible and without wasting resources,” he said. “We need to make sure the funds are available for the things we need and ought to do.”
Derek Shreve
“I don't know that I ‘want’ a seat on the council,” Shreve said. “I do know that I am willing to help and feel some obligation to be involved in my local community.”
He said his business experience gives him a different perspective than some other folks on the council. “I felt it complimented the council very well,” he said.
Shreve said the 2 biggest problems facing the town are the fiscal issues resulting from losses incurred from the operation of the water and sewer plants and the aging infrastructure.
“The council is working towards addressing both of these issues in the near future,” he said, “but there is much yet to be done.
He pointed to revitalizing Main Street and bringing town staff numbers and pay in line with surrounding communities.
“There are no easy solutions for any of these things,” he said. “It will take creativity and willingness to communicate to accomplish some measure of success.”
Gary Smith
Smith was named municipal chaplain by then-Mayor Hileman before Smith ran for Council for the 1st time in 2014. He lost, but was appointed to fill an unexpired term in 2016 and then won a full 4-year term in 2017.
He points to his faith as an important reason for running.
“We are to seek the peace, prosperity and increase of the place in which God has planted us,” he says the prophet Jeremiah calls for.
Over the last 5 years Smith says he has learned the issues and challenges Romney faces.
“I have always worked with the other Council members to address the needs and concerns of our town to reach the best plan of action and solution,” he said.
Like Laitenberger, he calls all resident concerns important, but pointed to infrastructure as particularly critical.
“We are currently dealing with financial software issues, sewer and water upgrades, as well as accountability and responsibility in our interconnector for sewer,” he said.
And, he called making new business growth critical for Romney.
“It's time to get the word out on West Virginia's best kept secret,” he said.
Bill Taylor
This is Taylor’s first stab at elected office after years on the Parks and Recreation Commission.
“I think I have a pretty firm idea of some of the needs of the town, and of its people,” he said.
Two issues are key to continuing the progress made in Romney by Dan Hileman, Keadle and the councils working with them, Taylor said.
First is infrastructure, particularly the antiquated water delivery system. “We have very old water lines in town that need to be updated in a systematic planned way,” he said.
His other big concern is commerce. “Romney needs to attract new businesses inside the city limits and I would like to explore how best to make that happen,” he said.
